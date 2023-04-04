UNHRC adopts Malaysia-sponsored resolution

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) had yesterday adopted a resolution which was jointly sponsored by Malaysia and seven other UNHRC’s core group members during its 52nd session.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement issued today, besides Malaysia the resolution titled “Promoting Human Rights and Sustainable Development Goals through Transparent, Accountable and Efficient Public Services Delivery” was also sponsored by members of the core group namely, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Thailand, Türkiye, Kenya and Ecuador.

It said the resolution encourages states to promote, instil and integrate human rights principles in the public service as well as calls for voluntary exchange of information and best practices particularly in the digitalisation of public service.

“The resolution also encourages capacity building and training in areas of human rights, gender equality, the rule of law and good governance,” said the statement.

Wisma Putra said the resolution is a testament of Malaysia’s efforts to advance human rights and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in line with the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept espoused by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It augurs well with the core values of Madani in strengthening public service delivery through transparency, accountability and integrity,“ it said. - Bernama