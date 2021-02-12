UNI MLC urges EPF to expedite i-Sinar automatic approval

KUALA LUMPUR: The Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) has urged the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to expedite the automatic approval process of its i-Sinar initiative to facilitate contributors to withdraw their savings.

UNI MLC president Datuk Mohamad Shafie BP Mammal said he is confident that the well-managed EPF system would enable the approval process to be done quickly.

“UNI MLC welcomes the government’s announcement that EPF is in the midst of removing all conditions for the i-Sinar facility. It is in line with UNI MLC’s stand that does not want contributors to be burdened with various conditions set to withdraw their savings,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz was reported as saying that EPF is working towards removing all conditions for the i-Sinar facility on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after receiving feedback from the public.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Shafie suggested that the i-Sinar withdrawal be increased to RM2,000 per month from RM1,000 set previously because each EPF contributor faces different challenges.

“Many have lost their jobs and had their salaries cut. There are also some of them who have to settle their debts and buy daily necessities by borrowing money from others,” he added. -Bernama