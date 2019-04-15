Unicef seeks to build 900 more learning centres in Cox’s Bazaar

KUALA LUMPUR: Unicef wants to expand its temporary learning centres for Rohingya children at the Cox’s Bazaar refugee camp in Bangladesh.

“Currently, there are 1,600 learning centres, but 2,500 centres are still needed,” Unicef representative in Malaysia Marianne Clark-Hattingh said in a news conference held at its headquarters here on Friday.

The humanitarian agency estimates there are close to one million refugees, with more than half of them children below the age of 18. It costs US$2,000 (RM8,200) for the construction of a centre.

Apart from providing education that has been disrupted by displacement, the learning centres are designed to provide opportunities for learning, socialising and recreation for the children.

“Rohingya children are stateless, which makes them particularly vulnerable,” she said.

“Safe conditions are not yet in place for them to return to Rakhine state from where they fled, and refugees continue to come over.

“While waiting for a permanent solution to be found, this population will remain dependent on humanitarian aid and the needs are growing while the world’s attention is focused on other humanitarian crisis.”

Lisa Surihani, who is Unicef Malaysia ambassador, echoed this sentiment. She recently visited the settlement.

The images of houses on fire, mass shooting fields, and multiple dead bodies hanging from tree branches are still etched in the children’s minds, Lisa said.

“These children remember these traumatic experiences,” Lisa said. “Thankfully, with the centres set up through humanitarian aid, they are able to have a sense of normalcy, and they still want to attend school. They still have ambition. Their spirits have not been dampened. They are still inquisitive.

“On our last day, we visited the learning centre. Here, every child is given a chance at having an education. We want them to continue learning even while they are in the refugee camp. It keeps them learning, active, occupied, and prepares them for school in the future, when they are finally able to leave this camp.

Unicef is now reaching 155,000 children ages up to age 14 with a learning programme, she said.

“It is important that the curriculum is progressively of higher quality and provides more structured learning and skills.

“However, it is not enough. Older children, are still not being reached. 97% of youths still lack access to learning opportunities. This (situation) makes them extremely vulnerable to child marriage, child labour, human trafficking abuse, and exploitation,” she added.

It is hoped that 260,000 children are able to equip themselves through these centres with foundational skills in literacy and numeracy.

She added that Malaysians could raise RM1 million throughout the month of Ramadhan to support Unicef’s work in the refugee camp.

For more information on ways to donate to the Rohingya Refugee Appeal, go to www.unicef.my/donations/wesupportrohingya or http://bit.ly/WeSupportRohingya