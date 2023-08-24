Unidentified man’s body found in ditch, police suspect foul play

IPOH: A man was found dead in a ditch, suspected to have been murdered, near an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sungai Payung Baruh in Rungkup, Bagan Datuk yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said police were alerted of the incident at 4.48 pm.

“The victim was in a red shirt and shorts and was found with several wounds on his hands, legs and neck. His race and nationality are yet to be identified as the body was in a decomposed state,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Basri said a post-mortem conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh found that the cause of death was due to slash wounds on the head and neck.

“Those with any information on the incident are urged to contact case investigation officer ASP Muhammad Nazrin Nasir at 019-9146370,“ he said. -Bernama