KUALA LUMPUR: Unifi has introduced special mobile plans with unlimited connectivity to help facilitate e-learning for university students and keep them connected via online by offering its unlimited mobile solutions.

Recently, unifi collaborated with the Multimedia University (MMU) to provide their 13,000 students, faculty members and staff with mobile connectivity, to enable their educational needs and ensure their e-learning and online teaching continue during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Unifi will also offer a new mobile postpaid plan with the introduction of its special plan; unifi Mobile Student Pack, which features unlimited data, calls, and SMS at RM59 per month excluding six percent of SST.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) chief commercial officer Anand Vijayan said unifi is partnering over 40 public and private universities nationwide to extend the mobile plan which comes with no-contract for their students starting April 24.

“We understand that students are in dire need for mobile connectivity that comes with unlimited data and affordable monthly subscription which does not require frequent add on or top-up when their quota has been utilised.

“Therefore, unifi remains committed to help everyone including the students to stay home and stay served during this unprecedented period and they can also continue to enjoy the plan even after the end of MCO period,” he said in a statement.

Anand also added that the plan is open for local and foreign undergraduate and postgraduate students of selected public higher learning institutions (IPTAs) and private higher learning institutions (IPTS) as long as they are valid students with a valid student ID and university official email at the point of registration.

“An invitation notification email will be sent to the university administration via the student email address or the student can simply visit www.unifi.com.my/studentpack to register,” he said.

For further enquiries on the unifi Mobile for students plan as well as other unifi services, kindly visit unifi’s website at www.unifi.com.my or contact via myunifi app and contact centre by dialling 100. — Bernama