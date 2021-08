ARAU: In conjunction with the National Month celebrations, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has lined up a list of patriotic programmes and events that are tailored to shape one’s national identity in an effort to rally the younger generation to embrace the meaning of independence.

Vice-chancellor Prof Ts Dr Zaliman Saulin said the programmes have been arranged in a way to give the younger generation the true understanding of the meaning of freedom that they are enjoying now.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is the reason we cannot have a large scale celebration to welcome the National Day but it does not mean that it should dampen our patriotic spirit especially the young generation.

“After 64 years of independence, the young generation might not be able to imagine what truly happened then. As such, patriotic programmes to cultivate a spirit of love for the country must be organised,” he told Bernama.

Zaliman said among the programmes were National Day Cycling, Virtual Malaysia Day 2021, Fly the Jalur Gemilang and the 64th National Day celebrations at UniMAP’s Merdeka Square.

-Bernama