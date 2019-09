GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will continue to aggressively promote state tourism by offering unique travelling experiences for tourists, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said social media users nowadays not only shared their destinations but also their travelling experiences that made the visit more memorable.

“We want our visitors to be comfortable with their visits here in Penang and to provide them with unique experiences so that they can share and encourage their friends and family to visit and experience what Penang has to offer,” he said this when officiating the Penang Asian Food and Culture Festival here last night.

The inaugural Penang Asian Food and Culture Festival, to be held from Sept 13 to 15, will showcase food and cultures from five countries, namely Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Penang exco for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (Petach) Yeoh Soon Hin said with “Experience Penang, Taste Asia” as the tagline, the festival aimed at giving visitors the taste of Asia through food and exciting cultural activities.

Yeoh said that the festival would be held in five different shopping malls around the state, with each mall representing a particular country.

“Petach hopes to position Penang as the hub for Asian cuisine and to turn the festival into a must-attend food and culture event to draw visitors in to experience all things Asian in the state,” he said. — Bernama