UNISZA provides healthcare awareness to Kampung Sungai Pergam Orang Asli

KEMAMAN: The Orang Asli of Kampung Sungai Pergam were provided awareness of the importance of healthcare through the programme, Cakna Kesihatan Malaysia MADANI: Kembara Kasih Hospital Pengajar Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UNiSZA).

About 157 heads of households and 524 local residents attended the programme, which was organised in collaboration with the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (PERKIM), the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

UNiSZA vice-chancellor Prof Dr Fadzli Adam said through this programme, the university is trying to achieve the fourth pillar of Malaysia MADANI, which is respect.

“Taking the fourth pillar of Malaysia MADANI, we respect them and, in this aspect, we are giving them confidence that they can take care of their health as best as possible.

“Today, we emphasised to them the way of taking care of their health through various types of treatment provided, including health check-ups, promotion of healthy lifestyles, focus on healthy eating practices and safe physical activities,” he told Bernama, here, today.

This programme represents part of the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) Prihatin Komuniti Sejahtera (KRIS), which aims to foster a high spirit of volunteerism among those in higher education institutions and KPT.

In the same programme, three Orang Asli couples were also celebrated through a wedding ceremony that was fully borne by JAKOA and the co-organisers.

Andrew Dandi, 47, when met, said he and his spouse, Junaidah Chik, 47, were excited to be celebrated and honoured in such a way at the event.

“I participated in this marriage programme after being informed by the village imam recently,” said the self-employed Andrew.

“I am grateful to the organisers who took care of everything, including the wedding attire worn today,” he added.-Bernama