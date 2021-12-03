UniSZA to establish anti-graft cadet corps course

KUALA TERENGGANU: Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here has become the first public university in Malaysia to offer the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Volunteer Student Cadet Corps (SUAR) course.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the proposal to offer MACC cadet credit courses at Institutions of Higher Learning (IPT) was a bold idea submitted by UniSZA to the MACC.

“This completes the anti-corruption initiative at the tertiary level. Previously, there was a volunteer club for students, namely the Anti-Corruption Student Force (AMAR) which mobilises anti-corruption education activities on campus.

“And now we have now a uniformed club that offers credit hours to complement the students’ graduation requirements and UniSZA is the first university in Malaysia to offer this course to students”, he said in a statement today.

The establishment of the SUAR Corps is one of the areas of cooperation in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by UniSZA and the MACC here yesterday.

“Students who successfully complete their sessions up to semester four will be certified as a Certified Youth Integrity Officer and this is also an added value for them in the job market later,” he said. - Bernama