KUALA LUMPUR: Failure to keep tabs on one’s unoccupied property can result in costly consequences, as one shop unit owner at a business centre learnt.

The 65-year-old retired teacher, who had not been to her unit in Plaza Ampang Jaya for over a decade, was stunned to receive a letter of demand from a credit recovery company last month.

The company, which was appointed by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), demanded she settle close to RM20,000 in arrears for electricity usage.

Puzzled by how the charges could have been chalked up when she had not occupied the lot for more than 10 years, she went to the premises with her son and was shocked to find several foreigners living in the unit.

All her furnishings in the unit such as cupboards, racks and other furniture were also missing.

The woman then contacted TNB to disconnect the power supply but the company has refused to do so until she pays up.

The woman’s son, who only wanted to be known as Peter, told theSun yesterday that he called the police after finding the foreigners in his mother’s shoplot.

He said he learnt from the foreigners that a man who went by the name of Tan Eng Huat had offered them the unit at a monthly rent of under RM200.

Peter said the foreigners, who are mainly Indonesians and Myanmar nationals, told him there were at least 16 units in the building that were leased out by the man.

He suspects that this was done without the knowledge of the owners.

Peter said almost all the units of the three-storey plaza are unoccupied as the place had fallen out of favour with business operators.

“My mother bought a unit and conducted tuition classes at the premises but this ceased 10 years ago. The biggest mistake she made was to not disconnect the electricity supply. I believe the charges had accumulated as the power supply from her unit could have been shared with the other units rented out to foreigners.“

Peter said he and his mother have lodged separate police reports and were told by police that the case will be investigated for trespassing.

He said he managed to obtain Tan’s cellphone number but upon calling him, the man denied the allegations.

“He denied he was the person mentioned and was evasive. However, we learnt that he is a renovation contractor and also owns a unit at Plaza Ampang Jaya. We have given the police all his details. My purpose of raising this is to bring awareness to property owners who have abandoned their premises to be wary of such situations and not end up having someone else occupying and profiting from their properties,” Peter said.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said investigations are ongoing and an Indonesian woman and her 13-year-old son have been arrested for trespassing and not possessing valid travel documents.

He said police have identified a suspect who leased out the premises and are tracing him.

“We also advise owners of such premises to regularly inspect their properties and not abandon them for long periods. They should also ensure power and water supply to their premises are disconnected if it is unoccupied,“ he added.

Attempts to obtain comments from the management of Plaza Ampang Jaya were unsuccessful as of press time.