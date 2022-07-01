Unite for the nation, younger generation told

KUALA LUMPUR: The younger generation needs to appreciate the struggles of the previous generations in fighting for the peace and harmony enjoyed today.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said without the sacrifices and contributions made by previous generations for the country’s independence, it was impossible for the current generation to enjoy a comfortable life.

“Our hair and our skin colour may be different. But our hearts are the same, we are Malaysians and nothing can change that.

“We must not forget the struggles of our forefathers. They have fought hard for all of you to be here in such a peaceful environment,” she said in her speech at the Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) Unity Day Celebration here today.

Ras Adiba, who is OKU Sentral president, said the younger generation as the successors of the nation must always be united in doing their best for the country.

“I urge you all to always remember that we are Malaysians and no one can take that away from all of us.

“I want you all to know that you are the generation of our country. We must do our best for our country. We must be united,” she said. - Bernama