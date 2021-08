PETALING JAYA: Officials from United Sikhs Malaysia, handed over their first shipment of oxygen concentrators to MAB Kargo for their “Help Indonesia Breathe” project on Aug 3.

The first batch of concentrators were handed over to MAB Kargo CEO, Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh by United Sikhs President Sunil Shukvir Singh and his team at the MAB Kargo HQ. It was to be transported by a MasKargo flight to Jakarta on a Aug 4.

This shipment is the first of a planned 50 oxygen concentrators costing RM 190,000 as part of the “Help Indonesia Breathe” project. The concentrators will be used in the Covid Care Center set up in the Tangerang Selatan area jointly by partners of United Sikhs , Yayasan Sosial Guru Nanak, to aid the ailing medical system and help save as many lives as possible.

Prior to this, United Sikhs Malaysia had helped secure 100 concentrators for India during the peak of its Covid-19 crisis.

In Malaysia, United Sikhs currently distributes oxygen via oxygen bags and oxygen concentrators to assist patients battling the infection regardless of race, religion or creed. The organization does this at zero cost to the patients in Malaysia and has actively been involved with helping patients that are discharged from major hospitals that still require breathing aid or blood oxygen level monitoring devices. “We can only battle this pandemic when everybody is taken care of. We have to think global, to bring things to normal” said Mandeep Singh, United Sikhs Operations Director.

United Sikhs continues to operate its Covid Care operations in Malaysia which include food ration delivery to the needy, as well as medical aid to Covid-19 patients, from their headquarters in Setia Alam.