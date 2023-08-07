UNITEN installs solar panel system to ensure energy sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) now has a rooftop solar panel system with a total capacity of 549 kWp in the Management Building and the College of Engineering Building which was fully installed on May 10.

Its deputy vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zamri Yusoff said the installation of the system was an initiative under the Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE) which was signed between UNITEN, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSparx) on April 7, 2022.

Through the SARE scheme and the solar panel system, UNITEN can enjoy zero upfront costs in the installation of Solar Photovoltaic (Solar PV) panels, save approximately RM3.5 million in electricity costs over the course of 25 years, and incur no maintenance expenses, including monitoring and repairs, for the duration of the contract.

“The installation of the Solar PV system will strengthen UNITEN’s reputation as an Energy University that utilises renewable energy sources and supports TNB’s Sustainability Pathway towards net-zero emissions by 2050,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamri said the university also has other solar panel technology such as the Senslar, a floating platform system in the UNITEN Mosque lake, and the Nano Grid system that features nano panel solar technology and ultra-capacitors installed in the College of Engineering’s food court.

The installation of the system was spearheaded by Institute of Sustainable Energy senior lecturer, Dr Ahmad Wafi Mahmood Zuhdi, College of Engineering lecturer, Hanif Abdul Karim and a team from GSparx.-Bernama