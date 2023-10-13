Unity Gov’t allocates RM50m for management of non-Islamic houses of worship

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM50 million as financial assistance to registered non-Islamic houses of worship in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, in tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today, said the financial aid was for repair works and maintenance of the non-Islamic houses of worship.

In addition, he said the government will allocate RM50 million to agencies with the potential to showcase national works of art and literature, intensify heritage theatre performances and inculcate an interest in reading masterpieces among the youth.

“The government will also provide RM10 million for collaboration with state governments, among them to intensify Sabah and Sarawak cultural activities; preserve the language of minorities, such as the Siamese ethnic group, and establish a Perak Ethnic and Cultural Centre,” he said.

To boost local handicraft products, Anwar said the government will provide special relaxation for procurement up to RM20,000 for every order to handicraft entrepreneurs registered with the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation.

The Prime Minister also announced a RM20 million allocation to empower the role of Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) as a social reference, which provides public service and information dissemination, in addition to RM20 million as Madani Organisation Grant for the benefit of locals to implement programmes related to volunteerism, unity and crime prevention. -Bernama