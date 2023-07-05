Unity Gov’t getting stronger, no basis to talk of change in gov’t: Loke

MUAR: The Unity Government is getting stronger and any attempts to topple it will only increase the determination of parties under the administration to improve their cooperation, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

Loke, who is Transport Minister, reiterated DAP’s full support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and said fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties remain united in their support for Anwar, the PKR president.

“PH’s strength of 82 MPs and the commitment shown by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are already sufficient to prove that the government today is very strong and stable.

“So whatever statements from our rivals claiming there would be a change of government are just a political game. These statements lack factual support,” he told reporters after opening the Johor DAP annual convention here today.

He said leaders in the Unity Government were focused on maintaining a smooth administration because they did not want the country to be affected by political instability again.

He said this when commenting on DAP’s assurance of continued support for Anwar’s government and whether rumours on efforts by certain quarters to oust the Unity Government would weaken the administration.

The Seremban MP believed that talk of toppling the government was part of the opposition’s strategy to give false hope to people in six states who are going to the polls this year.

“We want to prove that this team formed by parties which previously fought each other can cooperate well,” he added. - Bernama