Unity gov’t parties to finalise seat allocation for state polls by end-March: Fahmi

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Unity Government Secretariat is expected to announce by the end of March the outcome of seat negotiations among parties in the government to face six state elections this year, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

He said unofficial talks on the seat distribution for Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan had been going on for some time.

“This process (negotiation) is ongoing, and I think it will be finalised (officially) by the Malaysian Unity Government Secretariat which was set up several months ago.

“However, there might not be a simultaneous announcement as some states may announce it earlier,” the Communications and Digital Minister told reporters after opening the Selangor PKR information convention here today.

On Feb 22, the heads of government of these six states reached agreement to consider dissolving their state assemblies in the last two weeks of June this year to pave the way for state elections.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported as saying that this consensus was reached during their afternoon tea session held in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the 261st Meeting of the Conference of Rulers. - Bernama