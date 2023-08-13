Unity gov’t respects polls results, determined to work harder - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government is determined to continue working diligently to fulfil the needs of the people as expressed by the results of the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election today, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said his administration would stay strong in line with the aspiration to develop Malaysia MADANI and the MADANI Economy policy.

“Insya-Allah, this Monday we will continue working, not only as usual but even harder so that Malaysia can achieve success we can be proud of,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here tonight.

He was speaking after the announcement of the polls results, which saw the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance winning in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other top leaders of the Unity Government.

At the same time, Anwar said the government respected the results in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, which saw Perikatan Nasional (PN) retaining power in these states. -Bernama