Unity gov’t to hold post mortem on state election results

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government will hold an in-depth post mortem to study the results of the six state elections, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director said the Unity Government respected the people’s decisions in the state elections and would study every aspect that needed to be improved, including forecasted results by research firms.

“...many studies reported forecast results and had additional data, so we will take all this data and study, including the percentage of voter turnout.

“We will also look at the federal government’s efforts in attending to and solving public issues,” he told reporters after attending the state election results announcement ceremony at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here tonight.

On the participation of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) that was said to have split support to the Unity Government, Fahmi admitted that he was saddened by it.

“I have to look at the numbers first, i think there was one seat, Sungai Kandis, I think it was, this is one thing several observers and analyst have looked at. -Bernama

“I am saddened that this split allowed PN to win this seat, but I am not prepared to make more comments about it for the moment,“ he added. -Bernama