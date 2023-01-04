Unity Gov’t to prioritise building stronger ties with China: PM

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his administration will prioritise building stronger bilateral relations with China.

“Malaysia always has had very good and positive relations with China.

“But with the new government, our position is more clear,” he said, adding that his government’s priority was to support the ‘One China Policy’ besides also focusing on bilateral relations with China.

The prime minister said this in his remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang held at the Great Hall of the People here today.

Anwar said a lot of the policies spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping such as the (community with a) shared future, security and civilisation initiatives are similar to the MADANI concept back home.

“That is why we choose to openly and publicly support China and the Chinese leadership,” he said.

Anwar also thanked the Premier for China’s warm and friendly reception for him and his delegation.

Li, in his remarks, said Malaysia and China now stand at a new historical starting point as both nations are commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) this year and the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

He noted Xi and Anwar have also agreed to develop a common blueprint for bilateral relations in a new era.

Anwar had paid a courtesy call on Xi yesterday.

“The governments of our two countries should take this as a guide to promote the development of both sides to a higher quality and enhance the well-being of the two peoples,” Li said.

Both Anwar and Li also witnessed the signing ceremony of three memoranda of understanding between the two governments after the meeting.

The first MoU was the First Protocol to Amend the Agreement on Expanding and Deepening Economic and Trade Cooperation between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The MoU was signed by International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

The second MoU was on Protocol on Quarantine and Health Requirements for the Import of Aquaculture Feed from Malaysia to China. It was signed by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian.

The third MoU was the Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirement for the Exportation of Jackfruit to China between the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and China’s General Administration of Customs.

It was signed by Zambry and Chinese General Administration of Customs Minister Yu Jianhua.

The Premier also hosted a state banquet during Iftar for Anwar and his delegation. - Bernama