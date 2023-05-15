Unity Government National Convention 2023 right platform to reaffirm its commitments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government National Convention 2023 is the perfect platform to reaffirm its commitment to focus on national economic recovery and good governance, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said.

He added that the focus of the Unity Government’s struggle would benefit the people immensely.

“I congratulate the Unity Government Secretariat for organising this convention and everyone’s support, from grassroots to the highest echelons of each party’s leadership.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up today and the overwhelming response that resulted in crowds of people outside the hall and gathered around screens provided...I thank everyone for their commitment, from all levels of leadership,” he told reporters after the convention here yesterday.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the convention created history by bringing four coalitions together under a united resolution and goal - to ensure political stability is achieved for the country’s development.

Loke said that with the current political stability, he was confident that Malaysia would regain its lustre and strength.

“One thing we need to stress on and state, the Unity Government’s principle is inclusivity in terms of race, religion and region. This is because the Unity Government represents all races, religions and regions in the country.

“...competition not among races in Malaysia, we need to have good relations and work together to develop Malaysia as competition today is between Malaysia and the outside world and not among Malaysians themselves,” he said.

On Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement about continuing the Unity Government’s model of partnership till the 16th general election (GE16), Loke felt it could be continued and strengthened to shape a new future for the country’s political landscape.

“If this partnership can be strengthened and all parties that form the Unity Government provide their highest commitment to the current government willingly, this Unity Government will last beyond GE16,” he added.

Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Seri Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that this convention was important as the manifestation of the commitment and will of political parties that form the Unity Government to move forward in shaping Malaysia with the determination to ensure public agenda is prioritised.

“We all agree to put an end to all previous interests, political disagreements and disputes. That’s what’s most important and we can see in the speeches, the existing camaraderie, insyaAllah, we have at the secretariat level will surely be reflected at the state and parliamentary levels,” he said.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman shared that the convention was proof that the Unity Government formed with the conscent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was stable and strong and that it should continue to focus on championing the people.

“...we need to ensure that the Federal Constitution is upheld, that democracy is still strong and with this stability, we can focus on championing the people to ensure the rights of the young in terms of employment, transport and climate change are prioritised.

“I feel that we should focus on moving forward rather than keep looking behind us. We just need to focus on how to help the people,” he added.

On MUDA’s involvement in the Unity Government’s preparations for the upcoming state elections, he said the matter would be finalised together with Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

“I have discussed it with the prime minister and we are waiting for a meeting but my commitment as an MP is to ensure there is stability, especially in Parliament,” Syed Saddiq said.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today’s convention was important as the consensus built among the wings of the United Government’s parties focused on good governance and administration.

“I am rather relieved to see most (leaders) have discussed about unity in diversity and this is our heritage... and I feel this is something that is uniquely Malaysian worth celebrating together,” he added. -Bernama