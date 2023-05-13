Unity Government National Convention focuses on people, country's economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government National Convention, to be held for the first time tomorrow, will provide the best platform to put a stop to any attempt to threaten political stability in the country, thus enabling the government to focus on the people.

The convention, which is expected to bring together 10,000 delegates from the 19 parties of the ruling coalition, is taking place at a time when rumours are rife that some parties are attempting to topple the government.

A senior lecturer in political science at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Dr Jamaie Hamil said the convention at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (KLWTC) is taking place at an appropriate time to reflect the integrity of the Unity Government to observers and foreign investors.

“Through this convention, the Unity Government can prove that efforts to topple the government are in vain.

“Delegates need to show in the convention that those who were once political enemies are able to give their commitment to ensuring cooperation, unity, tolerance and loyalty in the government,“ he told Bernama.

The convention, to start at 10 am with the Unity Government National Women Convention and the Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention, at Dewan Merdeka and Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, respectively, of the KLWTC.

It will then be followed by a session dubbed “Bicara Rakyat “ which i divided into three sessions namely Empowering the People's Economy, Building the Nation and Madani Malaysia.

According to the head of the Unity Government Secretariat, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, the session will see party leaders discussing and pledging their commitment to solving people’s problems, including economic issues, future development of a nation-state, the concept of Madani and the implementation of people’s agenda.

A lecturer at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) School of International Studies, Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the convention provides an opportunity that should be used best by the leadership to clarify government policy and eliminate any negative perceptions at all levels.

He said the formation of the Unity Government, following the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah due to the country experiencing a hung Parliament, saw many quarters, especially at the grassroots, needing time to adapt to the cooperation.

“Therefore, this convention, which will be held for the first time, brings together all the allies in the Unity Government, not just the leaders, and provides the best platform to explain the government’s direction,“ he said.

Mohd Azizuddin said the convention, held ahead of the State Elections (PRN) in six states will also allow component parties in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to prepare their machinery, as well as streamline cooperation among them.

A “Unity Gang” comprising youth wings of component parties will be launched to serve as the latest platform for government parties to strengthen cooperation and organise work to face the state elections.

Themed ‘Madani Mewajahi Masa Depan Malaysia’, the highlight of the convention will be a special address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is chairman of the Unity Government Secretariat, as well as witnessing the signing of a declaration by the Unity Government at 3.30 pm.

According to Jamaie, the signing of the declaration will fulfill the people's hope for a document or commitment from component parties in the Unity Government that outlines the direction of a stable and strong government until the next general election.

Prior to this, Anwar was quoted as saying that he was confident that the unity government will continue to govern the country until the next general election.

“Insya-Allah, we the unity government will serve a full term until the next general election. I'm very confident, or else I wouldn't say this,” said the prime minister at the launch of the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Red Crescent recently.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president, said Umno will never tire of offering solutions to resolve the people's problems, covering efforts to improve economic standards, eradicate hardcore poverty, and make Malaysia the most competitive and rapidly developing country.

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was quoted as saying that the coalition will continue to strengthen the cooperation of various parties in the Unity Government and described the current government as the result of a very stable coalition. -Bernama