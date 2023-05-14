Unity government national convention manifestation of people’s hope of stability

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2023 Unity Government National Convention is a manifestation of the stability hoped for by Malaysia and its people, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

The Unity Government Secretariat secretary-general said that the convention was the result of consensus between the political parties supporting the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He added that even though the administration was just six months old, the establishment of the Leadership Negotiation Council and several other committees has allowed party leadership to deliberate matters of common interest.

“Let’s pray together that the unity between us and the stability formed from our consensus will strengthen the Unity Government. Let’s resolve to continue to protect this government as the Unity Government is what Malaysia truly looks like.

“A Malaysia that celebrates diversity, a just and fair Malaysia that doesn’t differentiate between religions, race or regions, and in the name of this diversity, let us build such a strength for the people’s peace and prosperity,” he said when reading the Unity Government Secretariat report during the convention at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

Fadillah said that the convention, that brought together leaders, representatives, delegates and supporters from various political parties, received overwhelming response with over 3,500 attendees at various locations in WTCKL today.

“I was informed that over 3,500 women delegates from all parties attended the Unity Government Women’s National Convention while over 2,000 attendees came for the Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention.

“The secretariat said that over 3,500 delegate tags were issued for this afternoon’s national convention, but we are welcoming even more supporters of the Unity Government who wish to come together and be part of this historic gathering today,” he said.

In light of this development, he said that the Unity Government Secretariat would continue to plan various programmes in the future, including going to the grassroots level so that the ties fostered would continue to be strengthened.- Bernama