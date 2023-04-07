Unity Govt always upholds principles of Islam, ensures rights and justice for all

PUTRAJAYA: The Unity Government will always uphold the principles of Islam and ensure the rights and justice for all Malaysians are safeguarded, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the launch of the book titled “Adab Perbezaan Pendapat Dalam Islam” here today, Anwar said he would use the mandate and trust given by the people for that purpose.

“As a Muslim, I have a responsibility and the mandate to uphold the principles of Islam and justice for all, including the non-Muslims.

“The concept of Malaysia Madani does not fall far from these principles,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on all Malaysians to give the chance to the Unity Government to implement the principles embodied in the concept of Malaysia Madani.

The concept of Malaysia MADANI, introduced on Jan 19, is based on six principles: Sustainability, Prosperity, Respect, Innovation, Trust and Compassion.

In terms of governance, Anwar said he is determined to prevent all leaders, including himself, from abusing their powers to steal from the people.

Anwar also asserted that he is not a puppet of anyone and cannot be bought with money.

“Alhamdulillah, I am almost 76 years old and I cannot be bought with money. If that were possible, I would have deviated long ago,” said Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister.

On another development, Anwar said the government has no problem with parties with different views and opinions, but they must not violate existing ethical foundations.

“It’s okay to have different opinions, the ethics of disagreement in Islam also stated that even if you decide to disagree, there are ethical principles underlying there. You cannot violate ethical foundations,” he said. - Bernama