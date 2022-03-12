Unity Govt Cabinet formed through discussions with parties: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government Cabinet involves appointments made following discussions between the prime minister and party leaders to ensure a stable government capable of driving the country’s development, Digital Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

“Although it’s the right of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he understands the political reality so we decided on a different way compared to 2018, 2020 and 2021, which is through appointments by the prime minister after discussions with parties.

“It wasn’t like that previously, we hope this will curb the existence of a party-within-a-party, and that party and coalition structures are respected. I believe it will provide a solid foundation to this Unity Government to implement its duties and responsibilities to restore the economy and drive the country’s development,” he told Bernama.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, said that the Unity Government was formed on the advice of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after the country faced a hung Parliament, and was proof of his Majesty’s wisdom.

Therefore, there was a need to explain the government’s nature as a hung Parliament was something that had never happened before in the country’s history, he added.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had posted on Facebook today stating that Anwar had backtracked on the principle of good governance he espoused during the election campaign when he appointed alleged kleptocrats to the Cabinet.

The Pagoh MP also described the Cabinet as the most disappointing in the country’s history, as an individual facing court charges had been appointed deputy prime minister.

Today, Fahmi, along with 27 other ministers of the Unity Government Cabinet took their oath of office in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, along with the Prime Minister and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were also present at the ceremony.

When asked about his focus at the ministerial level, Fahmi said it included Internet access issues, including the 5-G rollout, coverage in rural areas as well as personal data security to combat scams.

“I will also study in detail various aspects, not only the National Digital Network (JENDELA) but also Universal Service Provisions funds needed by telecommunication companies to ensure service and coverage reaches rural areas and village communities. Those are my priorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on his Facebook account, Fahmi said the existing government was not a PH government, where the prime minister could appoint anyone he wanted.

“This is a Unity Government formed together, where important policies or decisions will be made through discussions, including the appointment of Cabinet ministers. This is an important change to avoid the mistakes that have occurred in every administration since 2018, where the appointment of ministers was done without following the parties’ main leadership channels,” he said.

He also stressed on the prime minister’s commitment that the Unity Government would never interfere in judicial matters in any legal case. - Bernama