Unity govt continues to prioritise welfare of Armed Forces personnel: Experts

KUALA LUMPUR: The welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel and veterans continues to be safeguarded which is one of the priorities of the Unity Government as proven by the allocations and various initiatives presented in Budget 2023 on Friday, experts say.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) senior fellow who is also a defence analyst, Dr Azmi Hassan said the implementation of the second career programme for ATM veterans with the collaboration of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) reflects the government’s seriousness in ensuring that the veterans continue to have a source of income.

“What piqued my interest about this budget is the welfare of the ATM veterans continues to be protected. Not only through reskilling but also upskilling to ensure ATM members who are no longer in the service continue to have a source of income,” he told Bernama.

He also said the allocations to carry out home repairs and construction of affordable homes for ATM personnel showed the government’s concern for their welfare.

During the tabling, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the second career programme would benefit 5,000 ATM veterans expected to retire this year, adding that they will be matched with job opportunities or receive skills training to allow them to generate income.

The government also announced an allocation of RM500 million for the maintenance of ATM family homes and to build 7,000 units of affordable housing under the One Personnel One Home (SASaR) programme in the capital to help ATM members own homes in phases.

Meanwhile, LTAT chief executive officer Datuk Nazim Rahman said the board would work with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security by allocating 70 acres of company-owned land under the second career programme.

“The LTAT group will also work with other strategic partners to provide comprehensive training to increase opportunities for employment and income generation while providing the social protection veterans need,“ he said.

Prof Dr Mohd Kamarulnizam Abdullah from the Institute for Malaysia and International Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia said it was unsurprising when the ministry did not receive a big jump in allocations under the 2023 Budget.

“Given the state of the country’s economy, it is difficult for us to buy new defence assets due to the high cost. The focus should shift to the maintenance of existing assets...old assets which are over 20 years old and are well maintained can still function well.

“Nevertheless, I hope that when the country’s economic resources have stabilised and recovered, the government will immediately replace the existing assets to keep pace with the neighbours,“ he said.

Budget 2023 also allocates RM4.1 billion to maintain and purchase assets to increase defence readiness. - Bernama