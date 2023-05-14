Unity govt convention starting point for larger national agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government National Convention that took place today is the starting point for a larger national agenda that cuts across political, religious and racial ideological differences, in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept.

The commitment to strengthening the Unity Government, formed by 19 political parties, was expressed by several leaders at the Unity Government National Women Convention and the Unity Government National Youth Convention.

Barisan Nasional (BN) Wanita chairman Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said that the Unity Government which comprises large coalitions full of experience should not waste its potential.

“We must join hands to bring good changes for the people.”

“It (Unity Government) is a collaboration that has been longed for by all. We can’t wait any longer. We need to bring this cooperation and stability to the grassroots so that it can be felt by the people and members of their respective parties,“ she said.

Noraini said the Unity Government which had successfully set aside political and ideological differences for the sake of the people and the country, was also an effort to restore the original spirit of Malaysia, a pluralistic and prosperous nation.

For PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, the presence of women’s wings from all political parties that support the Unity Government at the Unity Government National Women Convention reflected their strong spirit to serve the people and ensure victory in the upcoming state elections in six states.

Meanwhile, at the Unity Government Youth National Convention, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim urged all youth wings of parties in the Unity Government to make it a platform to end all past political enmities and find common ground for building a prosperous country.

“Decades of political enmity will end this morning, God willing. Of course, it is not easy.

“The leaders who lead these wings, I think all those present here will go back with a great responsibility to manage the differences as best as possible,“ he said.

Amanah Youth chief Senator Mohd Hasbi Muda said the youth need to reject agendas that highlight extreme ideologies in order to achieve certain political goals.

“We have to take responsibility (for the welfare of the people) and we have to be together here (in the effort to build a stable country). I believe we have a big ‘common enemy’ who choose to be populists,“ he said.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the parties that support the Unity Government should not be taken aback by the negative perception that certain parties are trying to create and should instead be proud of making the right choice to set aside differences for the greater agenda.

“True... we have come from different political stances for a long time but if seen from another perspective, I think this is a very significant positive development. Do not continue victimising the people with political disputes,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Youth chief Assoc Prof Dr Edwin Laimin said a new political policy needed to be presented to the youth so that they can work together in building the nation.-Bernama