Unity govt Cooperation Agreement in line with constitutional principles: Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Four principles in the federal Constitution are among the salient points in the Cooperation Agreement Among Coalitions in the Malaysian Unity Government signed today, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said all concerns on Islam, Malay special rights, status of Bahasa Melayu and the royal institution were addressed in the agreement.

“For BN, this consensus was translated into a pact after an articulation process on matters stipulated in the Constitution led to a common agreement,” he said after the agreement signing ceremony here.

Pakatan Harapan (PH), BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan (Warisan) today sealed the cooperation agreement in Putrajaya to ensure stability in the Unity Government.

The agreement was signed by the respective secretaries-general - Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution of PH, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (BN), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS), Datuk Masidi Manjun (GRS) and Datuk Loretto Padua Jr (Warisan), witnessed by their chairmen.

The four coalition chairmen, namely Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of PH, Ahmad Zahid, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (GPS), and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (GRS), and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal also signed the agreement, witnessed by their secretaries-general.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is Sarawak Premier, said ensuring government stability was the main thrust of the agreement, and he was confident the prime minister would help Sarawak resolve its problems, especially in rejuvenating the economy post-COVID-19.

“The Sarawak parties subscribed to that. For Malaysia to be stable, that is our top (priority). Therefore Anwar, as the PM, gives views collectively on our behalf. We trust him to pursue a development agenda.

“Next year, our economy will not be that good. We need all this effort to help Malaysia regain its position on the economic front,“ he added.

In describing the agreement signing as a special moment in the country’s history, Hajiji, who is Sabah Chief Minister, said Sabah truly needed a stable situation and strong unity.

“This is especially true in the economic aspects and development in a big state like Sabah. This is our objective and I am confident the Unity Government led by the PM will be a strong government and a government the various races want,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said the pact would strengthen the political situation in the country.

“When there is stability, I am certain the economy will also be stable.

“One point in the agreement is Article 9 on the spirit of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement), embedded in this formation of unity government,“ he said. - Bernama