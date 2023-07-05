Unity Govt has several formulas for seat allocation: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government has several formulas that are more suited to the current situation for the purpose of seat allocations and the matter will be resolved internally, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The deputy prime minister added that the two previous general elections (14th and 15th general elections) could not be used as a basis to finalise the seat allocations.

“We at the state level have held discussions about seat allocations even though they’re not finalized. We are confident the composition will follow the suitability of seats won by Barisan Nasional (BN) itself and parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“... we have made the decision that discussions should be held between BN and PH, not by component parties within, tonight we will hold a Unity Government coordination meeting where 19 parties will be involved in several election issues in the six states,” he told reporters after attending the Federal Territories Aidilfitri Open House at Dataran Pintu Gerbang Kampung Baru here today, along with Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Parit Sulong MP Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He added that the matters that will be discussed at the meeting include consensus regarding machinery mobilisation and the workflow to be implemented.

Media outlets had earlier reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, would be holding the Unity Government coordination meeting today, where he would listen to the preparation of parties for state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama