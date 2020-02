PETALING JAYA: The proposed unity government by interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is undemocratic, the National Patriot Association said today.

It is not pragmatic and even undemocratic as hehimself as the PM holds the power, its president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said

“In essence, it is autocracy,” he said in a statement. “As Pakatan Harapan (PH) is the group having the most number of supports of MPs, it should be given the chance to form government, even a minority government.

“A snap election should be avoided as it is costly, and we cannot afford to wait several months for a new government and cabinet to settle in, especially during the current uncertainties where our economy is very much at stake.”

Patriot would like to see the mandate of the people from the GE14 respected, as it is truly democratic, Mohamed Arshad said.

“A backdoor government formed with opposition parties is undemocratic. Neither is the proposed so-called ‘unity government’. All politicians must respect the principles of democracy.”