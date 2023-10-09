Unity Govt leaders thank supporters for PH victory in Pulai, Simpang Jeram

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his gratitude to supporters for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) success in retaining the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats following the by-elections held yesterday.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman also thanked the machinery of all Unity Government parties who worked hard to ensure the victories as well as voters who chose the PH candidates.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah. Thank you, machineries as well as P161 Pulai and N13 Simpang Jeram voters,“ he posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the PH-BN alliance win in both seats proved that Malaysians have begun rejecting the ‘green wave’ and extremism brought by Perikatan Nasional (PN), and issued a reminder that all parties needed to continue working hard to prove the unity forged by PH and BN would bring prosperity to the country.

“Thank you to all staff who have worked so hard from the start of the campaigns. Thank you to the people of Johor for giving their confidence to PH and the Unity Government,” Mohamad posted on Facebook following the announcement of the wins.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli meanwhile said that the wins proved that Malaysians preferred efficient and skilled administration and leadership by voting for the Unity Government candidates.

“They (people of Johor) have always prioritised development policies in terms of performance and efficiency to govern. Besides the Klang Valley and Penang, Johor is another engine of economic growth for the country,” he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Buletin Bernama here last night.

PH candidates Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman won the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat respectively at today’s by-elections. - Bernama