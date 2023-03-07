Unity govt must highlight achievements to woo voters: Analyst

PETALING JAYA: The unity government must promote its strengths, accomplishments and ignore the constant attacks on its agenda by the Opposition, said Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

“The government will need to concentrate on improving the economy and restoring it to its previous position. This would help it win over voters who might likely support the Opposition.

“It should also pay attention to urban and rural Malay voters because they have differing views on what is important to them.

“The gulf is especially wide between those in the east and west coasts, with those in the west coast being more concerned about good governance and stability and not so much on ideology, which is being widely promoted by PAS.”

Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are set to hold state elections soon as their state assemblies have been dissolved.

Awang Azman said PAS, which is part of Perikatan Nasional (PN), is more focused on promoting its brand of religion, which is less attractive to voters in urban areas.

He said Malay voters in urban areas are more interested in the economy, upgrading their lifestyle, social mobility and their family, adding that ideology holds very little interest to them.

Awang Azman also said for the unity government to woo voters, it must showcase its success and show them the path to prosperity.

“PAS has focused solely on race to win over voters rather than issues that are affecting them. This is unlikely to garner the support of voters, especially those in urban areas.

“Those in the east coast tend to support PAS but the PN component party could lose support as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ramps up his campaign and promotes the success of the unity government.”

He said Anwar has been working hard on resolving issues faced by the people, especially infrastructure woes facing those in East Malaysia.

Awang Azman said the Malaysia Madani programme has captured the imagination of voters in the east coast as the unity government works towards uplifting not only the Malays but every race out of poverty to ensure no one is left behind.

He added that although the programme has been criticised by PN, its attacks have not gained traction among voters.

“It is important for Anwar to continue promoting Malaysia Madani while showcasing its success to win over voters.”.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said it is not going to be an easy task for the government to woo Malay voters who support the Opposition.

He said the unity government needs to show that Umno is as strong as DAP in the government, adding that to gain the support of Malay voters, Umno must be ready to criticise DAP as and when needed to show it is an equal partner in the government.

“This is because PN, which has been ignoring bread and butter issues, is playing up race and religion to win votes. Hence, Umno voters may not mind voting for PN because they might feel the coalition is not betraying anyone.

“By going on the offensive against DAP, Umno will show its supporters that it has what it takes to be in power and to help the Malays. Although it might not go down well with DAP supporters, they will still vote for Umno as PN does not appeal to them.”

Azmi said nearly 80% of the non-Malay voters support the unity government, and Umno’s criticism of DAP will not have a major impact on their support, adding that Umno is at its weakest at the moment, although it has purged the enemy within it.

Azmi also said Umno now has to show that the party is willing to criticise a member of the government as it shores up the support of Malay voters.

He added that any turmoil as a result of Umno’s criticism of DAP would not have a long-term impact as it is a way for the party to show it still places the interests of Malay voters first.