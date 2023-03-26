Unity Govt National Convention to enhance compatibility of coalition parties: Ahmad Zahid

TASEK GELUGOR: The Unity Government National Convention scheduled on May 14 at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur can bolster the compatibility of political party leaderships under the Unity Government.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said the first convention following the formation of the Unity Government, would provide an opportunity for the leadership of coalition parties from various levels to be together.

“Even though the Unity Government secretariat had held two meetings, the convention would involve the leadership of various parties from branch, state constituency, division, state and national levels.

“It will create goodwill at all levels. We have to create good chemistry among the leaders and it will be filtered down to the grassroot level,“ he told reporters after attending the Majlis Sentuhan Ramadan at Masjid Jamek Al-Islah Pokok Tampang here today.

Also present was Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman.

When asked if there were hints of which party contesting in which seat, in the state election, he said it was still too early.

“Still too early for us to give any indications. What is important is that it is based on winnability. It is not about contesting to get certain number but more importantly it is about winning,” he said.

According to the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, in Penang the top leadership is leaving it to the state leaderships, who is Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman, Chow Kon Yeow and Penang UMNO liaison chief, Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir to discuss.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said the Unity Government at national level is only touching on policy matters. - Bernama