Unity govt pemuda national convention reveals five resolutions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government Pemuda National Convention today launched ‘Tekad Pemuda Perpaduan’ based on the values of unanimity, togetherness, and stability in various aspects to build a strong sovereign nation.

Carrying the theme ‘Bina Bersama’ (Building Together), ‘Tekad Pemuda Perpaduan’ contains five resolutions, namely political unanimity, national unity, youth economy, social security and socioeconomic sustainability and stability.

The launch was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in conjunction with the Unity Government National Convention 2023 at Dewan Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) today.

It was signed by Parti Warisan’s Wira Warisan chief Mohd Ismail Ayob; Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Youth chief Jonnybone Kurum; Gabungan Parti Sarawak deputy youth chief Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s Angkatan Muda Harapan chief Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen and Barisan Nasional Youth chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

‘Tekad Pemuda Perpaduan’ states that political unanimity can be achieved by respecting the Federal Constitution to defend a patriotic plural society and adopting the value of togetherness to build a sovereign and dignified nation.

The national unity resolution is based on respect and courtesy towards the diverse backgrounds and cultures of the people which is the foundation of which Malaysia is formed, whereas efforts to create economic opportunities and provide quality jobs driven by innovations, creativity and sustainable approaches are to ensure that youths continue living with dignity.

Efforts to inculcate the spirit of camaraderie among Malaysians to uphold social justice by championing the plight of the less fortunate and intermediate groups regardless of religion and culture are the underlying ideas of the social security resolution.

Meanwhile, the sustainability and socioeconomic stability resolution states that strategic interventions such as increasing the ability to compete need to be done to bridge the socioeconomic gap between communities so that no group is left out in enjoying the prosperity of the country.

The three-hour convention started with an ice-breaking session at 9am among youth delegates from parties supporting the Unity Government.

Youth wings of the political parties have been brought together in the inaugural event where the delegates were dressed in white to symbolise unity.-Bernama