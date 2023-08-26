Unity Govt prioritises Johor in development agenda: Onn Hafiz

MUAR: The Johor state government expressed its appreciation to the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today for always prioritising the state in all national development planning.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said it was proven through several allocations for Johor in the 2023 Budget presented by the prime minister, who is also finance minister, including road upgrading and expanding work at major highways in the state.

“Johor has great hopes to progress in various fields, to be a developed state by 2030, it’s not possible to do this without the help of Datuk Seri (Anwar),“ the UMNO Supreme Council member said during his speech at the Simpang Jeram Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery meeting here today, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister cum BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Onn Hafiz said the federal government’s commitment to Johor was further shown when Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi approved RM60 million in allocations for road repairs in the state compared to the RM23 million applied, while Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing announced an allocation of RM2 million for upgrading work for Johor Zoo, the oldest zoo in Malaysia, during his visit yesterday.

He also was confident that should Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman secure the Simpang Jeram seat, the planned development in the constituency would continue.

“I’m sure he will be the best representative for all races and religions, Muar and Bakri residents know Nazri because he has done so much here,” he said.

The Simpang Jeram by-election is behind held after the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub died on July 23. - Bernama