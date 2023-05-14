Unity govt ready to solve water supply woes in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The unity government is committed to solving water problems in Kelantan, which can alleviate the sufferings of the people in the state all these years.

A user, Rosnorhusna Abdul Rahman, 36, said the good news showed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s concern for the people of Kelantan despite differences in political belief.

“The leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, even though it is not a year old, there are various projects, initiatives, and efforts he has successfully undertaken for the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“So, it is not impossible that he will solve the water supply problem that has been plaguing the Kelantan folks for a long time,” she told Bernama today.

Rosnorhusna from Kampung Pinggiran Aril, Bachok, recounted her experience with water supply, saying she has endured the misery of (lack of water supply) for the past five years.

She said that after shifting to the area in 2018, her family spent almost every day of their lives worrying about how to secure water supply.

“In order to get water supply, I have to call the relevant office to send water using water tankers. Any supply received will only last for two days.

“Therefore, I hope that the Prime Minister’s efforts to solve this problem will be implemented, and simultaneously, the ‘suffering’ that the people of the state have been enduring for a long time can be eliminated,“ she said.

On Friday, Anwar announced that the Unity government had agreed to take immediate measures to resolve the water supply problem in Kelantan regardless of political affiliation.

Sharing a similar sentiment, another consumer, Muhammad Firdaus Ab Ghaffar, 31, said water supply issues in Kelantan have been ongoing for decades, even under the leadership of several previous prime ministers.

“I did not expect the Prime Minister to pay attention to water supply during his visit to the state on Friday, besides announcing that he will try to solve the problem.

“It shows Anwar’s dedication, not only to govern the country but also the ability to change the state and look after the welfare of the people even though Kelantan is an opposition state,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan Muslim Consumers’ Association (PPIK) welcomed Anwar’s commitment to addressing the water supply problem in the state and hoped the suffering of the people of Kelantan would come to an end.

The problem of water supply in the state does not only burden the people who have to get water, in fact, in some areas, they even have to accept water that is not clean, like murky water. “In fact, a study was carried out and found dirty water supply can pose health risks, including colon cancer and gum damage in babies and children,“ said PPIK president Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani.- Bernama