Unity Govt’s 2R strategy for six state elections: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The combination of ‘retain and regain’ will be the strategy of parties in the Unity Government for the impending election in six states.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said all parties will not only fight to defend the seats they won in the last election, but will also work hard to regain the constituencies lost previously.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the strategy would be discussed with political allies which formed the Unity Government.

“We will carry out the retain and regain plan with our other political partners and Insya Allah when the state legislative assemblies are dissolved by the end of this month, we will intensify our ground works,” he said.

He told a media conference after visiting the 2023 Umno General Assembly media centre at World Trade Centre here today.

Also present were Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno Information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Meanwhile commenting on talks of 10 Umno leaders joining other parties for the coming state polls, Ahmad Zahid said if it happens, it would not weaken the support of voters for the party.

“That situation has happened several times (leaders leaving the party), (but) God willing, Umno will remain Umno, the people, especially Malays and Muslims, will continue to support Umno.

“But we must fend off the slanders thrown at us by those who are feeling pressured after the 14th and 15th GE (general elections), with the new Information chief (Azalina), the new secretary-general (Asyraf) the way we move will be different compared to the past,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional chairman said the allocation of seats between parties in the Unity Government for the coming state polls will be finalised soon and insisted that the coalition has a specific formula if there are any arising issues such as overlapping seats.

The six states that will be holding state elections are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama