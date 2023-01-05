Unity govt strong with four political coalitions: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the four coalitions of political parties in the Unity Government are strong enough to fend off any plot to topple the government.

In confirming the existence of a complot to bring down the government, Anwar said Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have expressed their commitment to defend the Unity Government.

“The conspiracy is there but there is no basis, we will focus on our work... every month there is a strategy (to topple the government). InsyaAllah, as far as we can see, the position (of the government) is quite strong,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2023 Labour Day celebration themed ‘Pekerja Pemangkin Wadah Malaysia Madani ‘(Workers – Platform of Catalyst for Malaysia Madani), here today.

Earlier, a news portal reported claims that there was an attempt to bring down the Unity Government by a movement involving several Members of Parliament.

The four political coalitions - PH, BN, GPS, GRS and the political party, Warisan - which form the Unity Government have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on December 16, 2022, to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economy.

On the issue of pardon for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Anwar said every individual has the right to submit an application for pardon.

“We have taken into consideration as I said every single time, a convicted person or prisoner has the right to appeal.

“We have to take the case into consideration and review it compassionately and professionally without prejudice,“ he said.

Regarding the proposal to increase the rate of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contribution, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said that the proposal had been submitted to him but it had not yet been referred to the Cabinet.

“We will discuss it first, this is a basic decision, it has an effect on the government and employers,“ he said.

Previously, the Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) urged the government to increase the EPF contribution rate of employers from 13 per cent to 20 per cent. - Bernama