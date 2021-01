PETALING JAYA: A unity government is a more viable solution than challenging the emergency proclamation, analysts said.

Political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee said the time has come to stop all political infighting as the nation’s interest is paramount.

He said a better option would be for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his supporters to pursue a unity government, which is a win-win option for the Opposition and government.

He said Anwar has pointed out that 114 MPs are against the emergency proclamation.

“Anwar is not the only one who has cast doubts on the legitimacy and need for the emergency declaration. Former Bar council presidents, civil society organisations and other stakeholders, besides the Opposition have also questioned the need for the current emergency apparently aimed at stopping the reconvening of Parliament since all other activities including normal economic and social life are permitted.”

Lim said Anwar’s statement must also be seen as a reminder to all that he has the support of a parliamentary majority to take over the government.

He said this claim is not a new one, so for the public and others to be convinced Anwar and his supporters may need stronger evidence.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said now is not only the best time to form a unity government but also the best time to form any type of government that is stable.

He said under the current set-up the Perikatan Nasional government is not stable, therefore it is difficult for it to give full attention to the pandemic and economy.

Azmi said Anwar should realise that although he may have the support of 114 MPs, the prerogative to declare emergency lies with the King. He pointed out that this is not the right time to challenge the government as the nation is seeing an average 3,000 to 4,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

“If Anwar as the leader of the Opposition is unhappy with the emergency, he should appeal to the government and not to the King.”