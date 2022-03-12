Unity govt to continue empowering PwD: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The unity government will continue to focus on strengthening and empowering persons with disabilities (PwD) through comprehensive wisdom, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook posting, he said despite their mental and physical restrictions, they should be allowed to contribute energy and ideas in various areas, especially in matters related to developing the society and nation.

Wishing Malaysians Happy PwD Day, the Prime Minister also said that discrimination against PwD must stop and efforts must be focused on defending the people, especially individuals from this group.

The national day of persons with disabilities is celebrated every year on Dec 3 and this year’s celebration carries the theme ‘Transformasi ke Arah Pembangunan Inklusif: Peranan Inovasi Dalam Memenuhi Aksesibiliti dan Kesaksamaan OKU’ (Transformation towards Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Meeting Accessibility and Equality of the PwD).

Yesterday, the Tambun Member of Parliament announced the unity government Cabinet line-up consisting of 28 ministers.

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was named to lead the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry which is responsible for the affairs of the disabled through the Social Welfare Department (JKM). - Bernama