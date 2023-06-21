Unity govt will not fall, but outcome of six state polls vital, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: The outcome of the coming six state elections will not cause the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government to fall, DAP veteran leader Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang said today.

However, he reminded voters that as it is about whether Malaysia can be saved and returning to the original nation-building principles for a plural Malaysia which the nation’s founding fathers (which included the first three prime ministers who were also Umno President) have written into the Constitution and Rukun Negara.

“I agree with the PKR Deputy President, Rafizi Ramli that it would be ‘numerically’ difficult for the federal government to fall after the general elections in six states in August as a vote of no confidence is not going to take place in Parliament as MPs cannot switch parties any longer,” Lim said in a statement.

“Malaysia needs at least 10 years to end the national decline in the last few decades and to become world champions again and be a role model to the world in inter-ethnic, inter-religious, inter-cultural and inter-civilisation dialogue, understanding, tolerance and harmony.

“We have a start with the seven months of the Anwar unity government Are Malaysians going to abandon this great effort to save Malaysia, to reset and return to the original nation-building principles of a plural Malaysia or is Malaysia going to return to the previous trajectory which will end up in a divided, failed and rogue state in the coming decades?

“This is the choice of Malaysians in the six state general elections on behalf of all Malaysians.”