'Unity Manifesto' boost for PH-BN candidates

BUTTERWORTH: Several Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in Penang have described the PH-BN Unity Manifesto as a tonic for their campaigning because it contains realistic promises that can be delivered.

BN’s Sungai Dua candidate Datuk Dr Shaikh Hussein Mydin (pix) said the manifesto did not promise voters the moon and the stars and instead focused on deliverable proposals.

He cited the RM1,000 aid for haj pilgrims, personal accident insurance for p-hailing riders and free personal computers for B40 students offered public university places as pragmatic promises for the people.

“I sat next to the state Housing, Local Government, and Urban and Rural Planning Committee chairman (at manifesto launch) and asked how to build a house for RM150,000, he said ‘we need to sacrifice for the rakyat’.

“This shows the state government really wants to help the rakyat. If elected, I will ensure that all the pledges in the manifesto are implemented in the Sungai Dua constituency,” he told Bernama.

Last Tuesday, Penang PH and BN launched the 16-point Unity Manifesto which, among other things, promises a RM1,000 aid to B40 haj pilgrims; to begin construction work on the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Penang Hill cable car projects; annual RM600 aid for e-hailing drivers and continuation of RM600 annual aid for taxi and school bus drivers.

The PH candidate for Telok Ayer Tawar, Abdul Mohsein Mohd Shariff, said the manifesto is holistic and comprehensive because its pledges were based on the experience of the two coalitions which have ruled Penang before.

“The amalgamation of ideas from the two coalitions has produced the best and most effective offer for the people. I believe the people can assess the gains from PH and BN previously and will stand to reap the benefits again,” he said.

PKR’s Sungai Bakap candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose said she found the Unity Manifesto inspiring as it contains rational offers for all groups, including the rural community.

“This manifesto is excellent for the people of Penang. We will disseminate the information in the manifesto to Sungai Bakap voters and hope they will accept it,” said the Penang Wanita Keadilan chief.

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12. -Bernama