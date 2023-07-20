Unity most valuable asset in achieving Malaysia Madani: Perlis Regent

KANGAR: Unity is the main and most valuable asset in achieving Malaysia Madani, according to Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix).

He said the theme of this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration, Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani also signified the government’s aspiration to achieve holistic progress in material, intellectual, and spiritual aspects.

“As such, each citizen of the state, regardless of race and background, should always strive to maintain harmony. Tolerance, forgiveness, and courtesy should be cultivated,” the Ruler said in his royal address in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah 2023 celebration at Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Syed Putra here.

Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil was in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and state executive councillors.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also urged the people to uphold and abide by the Federal Constitution and the State Constitution as they are the keys to justice and unity.

“This is also the ultimate aspiration from Prophet Muhammad’s migration, which emphasises the significance of governing a nation with just laws and adhering to them,” he said.

At the event, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also presented the state’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2023 Award to Tan Sri Ariffin Mohd Yusuf, an entrepreneur and founder cum managing director of Primabumi Sdn Bhd.

In his acceptance speech, Ariffin said there are no shortcuts to success other than putting in sincere effort.

“There was a time when my life was difficult and very different; my father passed away when I was 17 years old. Then, I met someone working in a medical store who provided me with a lot of guidance and encouragement, which led me to venture into the pharmaceutical business in 1975,” he said.

He also advised new entrepreneurs on the importance of handling debts wisely and managing the company’s finances to achieve healthy financial performance, gaining the trust of suppliers and banks.

“We must never allow our desires to control us and misuse money for improper purposes,” he said.

With the award, Ariffin, who is Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) Development and Investment Committee deputy chairman, also received a certificate plaque, accompanying gift and cash of RM10,000. -Bernama