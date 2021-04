GEORGE TOWN: The National Unity Ministry is urging every individual, especially politicians and political parties, to promote unity among Malaysians.

“Unity needs to be promoted by all Malaysians, including politicians. Politicians have their own agenda and ambitions but do not make them a factor in dividing Malaysians,” said Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique at a media conference after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and the National Unity Ministry here, yesterday.

She said Malaysians in general are united and this was proven by their capabilty to work and live in harmony even though they have different backgrounds.

Regarding the signing ceremony, Halimah said the ministry and USM signed two MoUs focused on two main objectives, the development of a People’s Unity Plan - The Accessibility of Multiple Inclusivity (KAMI) and the empowerment of the Indian Community Development Action Plan.

USM vice-chancellor Professor Dr Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, who signed on behalf of the university, said both plans are expected to support the country’s three unity aspirations, to inculcate patriotic and democratic citizens, create a national identity, and to strengthen the unity ecosystem.

“Development and empowerment of the unity plan spearheaded by USM with the strong support from the ministry is expected to contribute to government policies and the successful implementation of its delivery system,” he said. -Bernama