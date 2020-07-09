Unity of Malaysians, the success factor in combating Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The unity of Malaysians has enabled the government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic effectively while being recognised as one of best countries in the world for the effort.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was touched that the people regardless race, skin colour and social status have been aiding each other and protecting one another until Malaysia succeeded in overcoming the crisis.

Muhyiddin said if the spirit of solidarity and mutual help continues to flourish, he is confident the nation would be able to surmount any challenges in future.

“I believe the hearts of all fellow Malaysians are imbued with the good values which call us to respect each other and love one another as humans and what’s more among us as citizens.

“Good values must be nurtured and allow to thrive among the people to strengthen unity among us,” he said when launching the 50th anniversary celebration of Rukun Negara in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at Bangunan Perdana Putra here today.

Yesterday, Malaysia again recorded zero locally transmitted Covid-19 cases with only three new imported infections reported and the number of active infectivity cases remained at 70.

Apart from that, the cumulative recovered and discharged cases surpassed 98 per cent with no new fatalities for 24 consecutive days while the death toll stands at 121 cases.

In this regard, the Prime Minister stressed that the process of building a united nation in a multiracial country like Malaysia is not easy as there were challenges before reaching the present level.

However, he said with the blessings of the wisdom and resilience of the people from all races in this country, all challenges could be successfully dealt with.

“We set aside our differences and conflicts existing in the community, we have cultivated understanding and solidarity among ourselves, in the end, our racial, religious, regional and social status differences did not prevent us from living peacefully and harmoniously in the country.

“This is our achievement , the achievement of the people, which we should be proud of,” he said. — Bernama