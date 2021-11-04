Universiti Teknologi Petronas emerges as the top-ranking private university

IPOH: Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has emerged as the top-ranking private university and second among universities in Malaysia, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Rankings 2022.

UTP vice-chancellor Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said the university is now ranked 60th, jumping two places from its previous 62nd position.

The university has stood out by scoring the highest for research in the nation and has improved significantly for citation and international outlook scores.

He said the university is proud of this achievement and would continue to improve its ranking.

“We have solidified our position among the best universities in the emerging economies countries.

“This achievement bears testimony of our hard work and diligence in delivering our commitment towards all our stakeholders, especially our parent company Petronas, students, parents, sponsors and collaborators,” he said in a statement today.

The 2022 edition of the THE Emerging Economies Rankings includes 698 universities from countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as ‘advanced emerging’, ‘secondary emerging’ or ‘frontier’.

The rankings use the same 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators used in all THE rankings.

On another note, UTP is ranked 72nd in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022 with increased scores in academic reputation, citations per paper, papers per faculty, international research network as well as inbound and outbound exchange students.

-Bernama