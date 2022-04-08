Universiti Teknologi Petronas ranked among world’s top varsities

IPOH: Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) is ranked amongst the world’s top universities in eleven subjects, with one new entrant, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

UTP vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said in a statement today that the subject areas are Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences as well as Social Sciences and Management.

For Engineering and Technology subject areas, he said UTP is now ranked 159th globally, rising 71 places from its previous 230th position and with this result, UTP is ranked fourth best among its Malaysian counterparts.

“The university’s Petroleum Engineering subject is placed at 22nd and has maintained its Top 50 position, while for Mineral and Mining Engineering subject, UTP is ranked at Top 60. With these rankings, UTP has retained its standing as the top university in the nation for both subjects for the third year in a row.

“We are pleased with the progress we made in the rankings. This achievement demonstrates our strong reputation globally in terms of our academic excellence through our advanced teaching and learning methods as well as our expertise and strengths as an industry-focused higher education institution in the vital industry-relevant areas.

“In addition, our intensive research, innovation and consultancy activities have collectively resulted in maintaining the university’s rank globally ,“ he said, adding that making its debut in the rankings is Materials Sciences subject which is ranked Top 400 globally and sixth in the nation.

Mohamed Ibrahim said UTP will continue to lead for excellence in academic, research and students’ experience by providing a world-class learning and teaching environment to educate the next generation of responsible leaders and model global citizens.

“In research and innovation, we will support PETRONAS’ energy transition initiatives to move towards Net Zero Carbon Emission (NZCE) as one of our key areas in our quest towards sustainable global prominence,“ he added. - Bernama