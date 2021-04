SERDANG: Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) will propose to the government that allocation for repair of infrastructure and facilities for persons with disabilities (OKU) in campus be made to public and private institutions of learning.

The OKU Sentral president, who represents the OKU in the Senate, said the allocation was necessary for the benefit of students with disabilities.

“It also gives confidence to OKU students to further their education without them feeling neglected from other students,“ she told Bernama after a visit to Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today, the first university in her University Tour series.

During the visit, Ras Adiba, who is also Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, was taken to several locations on campus to inspect the facilities provided by the university for its OKU students.

Meanwhile, UPM deputy vice-chancellor (Student and Alumni Affairs) Prof Dr Arifin Abdu said UPM currently has 53 OKU students, including two international students, and five OKU staff, including a lecturer.

He said UPM have always strived to strengthen the management of its student and alumni affairs, including the participation of its OKU students in academic or co-curricular fields.

The university’s OKU Service and Support Unit, established in 2019, helps UPM to improve facilities and facilitate the movement of OKU students on campus, like providing transportation for them to attend lectures.

OKU student Mas Nur Jannah Maskop, 22, who is a dwarf, said the university contacted her to know her needs before she came to register.

“Alhamdulillah, I am confident and not afraid to study here because of the facilities provided. I am also given to stay on the ground floor of the hostel which makes it easier for me,” said the second year Communication student. -Bernama