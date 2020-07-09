University football club manager remanded for power abuse

SHAH ALAM: A manager of a public university football club in Selangor has been remanded for three days until Saturday to assist the investigation into allegations of abuse of power.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Ellyana Othman at the Shah Alam Court Complex today to enable the investigation to be conducted under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The 42-year-old was arrested at the MACC office here yesterday.

The suspect, who is also a youth and sports officer at the university, believed to have used his position to appoint a company, which he has interests in, as an agent to bring in an import player for the club. — Bernama