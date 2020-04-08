University lecturer, nurse working together to produce PPE suits for frontliners

PETALING JAYA: The much-derided social media has brought several strangers together and it’s all for a good cause.

University lecturer Dr Rose Dahlina Rusli responded to an appeal for help from nurse Aida Syaheera, who was starting a project to sew personal protection equipment (PPE) suits for those on the frontline of the Covid-19 war.

Soon, many more started jumping on the bandwagon and now, with 56 volunteers working with her, Aida is able to meet the needs of hospitals in several states.

Aida, 22, told theSun she took a break from her nursing career in January to care for her mother, who had diabetes and an open wound that needed nursing.

It was then that her aunt, who works at the Shah Alam Hospital, suggested she spend time sewing PPE suits for the hospital, which had only just begun to accept Covid-19 patients.

“My aunt told me of the hospital’s dire need for PPE suits because they were already running low on stocks. Since I was staying at home anyway, I agreed to help,” she said.

Her uncle then joined in as a “runner”, ferrying the completed suits to hospital during breaks in his day job as a food delivery rider.

Aida said her aunt then posted an appeal for help on Facebook. The post went viral and donations in the form of disposable gloves, masks and materials for the PPE suits came pouring in.

One person who caught sight of the post was Rose, who is with Universiti Teknoloji Mara. She contacted Aida and a partnership was formed.

Rose managed to get nine lecturers from the university’s Faculty of Arts and Design to help and were soon churning out twice as many suits per day.

Apart from Shah Alam Hospital, they are also supplying medical institutions in Terengganu, Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Aida said she picked up the idea to produce PPE suits from a social media video showing how nurses made their own suits.

Rose said her team was in charge of measuring and cutting the material into the required size and shape before sending them to the sewing team.

“Since we started, we have cut enough material for some 4,000 suits,” she said.

She said the university had given them permission to work on their project from 10am to 3pm each day.

Rose said it is at times like this that action speaks louder than words.

“The frontliners need our help.” To Aida, Rose is an inspiration.

“She inspires me to do more. She has influenced me to play my role as a citizen and help out fellow Malaysians in need,” she said.