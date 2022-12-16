University of Cyberjaya Honoured 1,038 Graduates at its 12th Convocation Ceremony

CYBERJAYA: It was a weekend full of celebrations for 1,038 graduates who received their scrolls at the University of Cyberjaya’s 12th Convocation Ceremony on the 3rd and 4th of December 2022.

The convocation ceremony also celebrated 7 renowned individuals for their contributions and achievements in the fields of business, education, human resource, pharmacy, finance, and science. This included Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan of Berjaya Group who received the Honorary Doctor of Business Innovation.

In his acceptance speech Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan said, “I am very honoured and grateful to be conferred the Honorary Doctorate by University of Cyberjaya. I feel very fortunate that I am able to achieve all this. To all graduates, I am sure you will be out looking for a job. I encourage some of you to be brave and to also consider taking the challenge of setting up your own enterprises and businesses.”

The university also conferred an Honorary Doctorate to Associate Professor Annette Foley of Federation University, Australia. Honorary Professorships were conferred to Datuk Dr. Mohd Nizom Sairi of Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri, Dr. Arunachalam Nagappan of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Professor Dr. Balakrishnan Parasuraman of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and Mr. Amrahi Buang, committee for Halal Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Standards while Dato’ Dr. Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Al Masrie, former national astronaut, doctor and entrepreneur received the Honorary Master of Medical Science.

Meanwhile Datuk Dr. Mohd Nizom said, “When entering the workforce, new graduates should take the initiative to work on their tasks before someone asks them to do it. Another important value that graduates should know is, delayed gratification is more virtuous and satisfying. Do not fret if you feel that you are not being recognised in your career. Do the best you can, and in the end, you will be rewarded in one way or the other.”

The conferment of honorary awards is a hallmark of the growth of the University since its inception in 2005. Now almost at its 2-decade mark and having grown from a University College to a full-fledged University, the institution honours these individuals for their tireless efforts within their respective fields, with the hope of inspiring the next generation of graduates as they enter the working world.

The ceremony also awarded its best graduates with a total of 7 awards for their achievements including an Alumni Excellence Award which pays tribute to those who have played an important role in contributing to the social and economic lives of their communities.

The Alumni Excellence Award was given to 2014 MBBS alumni, Dr. Alia Nadhirah binti Ahmad Fakhri, whose significant achievements included creating the Integrated Bed Entry and Database System (IBEDS), which is a database project on the data management of